Trump Says Coverage of Covid Is Designed to Hurt His Re-Election Chances

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic is designed to hurt his re-election chances and should be considered an “election violation” in a tweet published earlier this morning.

“We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!”

We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Advertisements

The president reiterated this in a later tweet calling the media “Losers.”

The Fake News Media is riding COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the Election. Losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

The United States has registered some of its highest coronavirus case numbers in recent days. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the country recorded more than 83,000 new cases on Friday, beating the previous record of more than 77,000 cases in mid-July. More than 225,000 people have died from the coronavirus since February when the first death in the United States was recorded.

The president has continued to push an “alternate reality” despite the rising number of cases.

“We are coming around, we’re rounding the turn, we have the vaccines, we have everything,” Trump said at a rally in Londonderry, N.H., on Sunday. “Even without the vaccines, we’re rounding the turn. It’s going to be over.”

The president has shown no sign that he will change his messaging strategy even after testing positive for the virus himself earlier this month.

Vice President Mike Pence was also recently exposed to the virus after his chief of staff and four top aides tested positive. However, the White House, in a statement, said the vice president is “essential” and would stick to his campaign schedule with just eight days to go until the election.