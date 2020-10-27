Biden Tells Roaring Atlanta Crowd To Turn Georgia Blue And End The Trump Nightmare

Advertisements

Donald Trump likes to call his opponent “Sleepy Joe,” but former Vice President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech to a roaring drive-in crowd in Atlanta on Tuesday, a sign that Georgia is in play for the Democrats.

“There aren’t a lot of pundits who would have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election,” Biden said, feeding off the energized crowd.

He said that his visit to the state is proof that the political landscape has shifted against Trump with just days to go until votes are finally counted.

“Something is happening here in Georgia and across America,” Biden said. “People of different races, backgrounds, Democrats, Republicans, independents – they’re coming together to transcend the old divides and show what’s possible.”

Video:

“Something is happening here in Georgia and across America,” Biden said to a fired up crowd in Atlanta, insisting that Georgia is in play for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/Rpra8suCWW — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 27, 2020

Biden said:

Folks, this is all within our capacity. We can do this. You know, there aren’t a lot of pundits who would have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election. Or that we’d have such competitive Senate races in Georgia – but we do, because something is happening here in Georgia and across America. People of different races, backgrounds, Democrats, Republicans, independents, they’re coming together to transcend the old divides and show what’s possible. And this is the most important election in any of your lifetimes. It’s a battle – as I said at the outset – for the soul of America, and we are showing who we are, you and I … all of us. This country can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. They can’t afford four more years of leaders who think they’re only responsible for people who vote for them. Folks, I don’t see America that way. This has to change, and it will change with me. Every American, including the guys on the other side of the fence, will be seen and heard and respected by me. If elected president, there will be no red states or blue states. There will only be the United States of America.

Biden is looking to expand the electoral map

As Donald Trump cancels ads in Florida, Joe Biden is showing that his path to 270 electoral votes is wide open and could run through multiple combinations of battleground states.

Whether it’s his visit to Georgia on Tuesday or his upcoming stop in Iowa – or even the fact that Texas has been officially deemed a toss-up state – it’s clear that Trump’s path to an Electoral College victory is shrinking, while Biden’s is expanding.

Donald Trump could still eke out an electoral victory like he did four years ago, but his path to an upset is becoming narrower by the day as Joe Biden maintains his steady lead.

