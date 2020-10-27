Joe Biden Debuts His Closing Message To America

Advertisements

Joe Biden’s campaign has debuted a duo of closing message ads that will air for the week leading up to the general election on November 3. All of them are meant to display his commitment to the American people, particularly as they grapple with the severity of a pandemic that has crippled the economy and endangered the financial and emotional well-being of millions of families.

“I started this campaign saying we are in the battle for the soul of the nation,” he says in an ad titled “Rising.” “I believe that even more deeply today.”

The second ad, titled “In the Dark,” features Dr. Jill Biden

“Joe’s strength helped him channel his grief into purpose,” she says of her husband, recalling how he rebounded into a successful career in the Senate after losing his first wife and young daughter in a car accident.

“Right now a lot of families are hurting and I know in my heart that if we trust this nation to Joe, he will do for these families what he did for ours,” she says. “Bring us together. Help us find light in the darkness. Keep hope for the future alive in all of us.”

The ad will air along with other Biden ads that are already on the air. It will receive significant airtime in 16 battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.