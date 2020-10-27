In 1 Amazing Minute Biden Both Stings Trump And Uplifts America

Advertisements

During his speech in Georgia, Joe Biden managed to deliver a stinging criticism of Trump while offering hope to America.

Video:

Biden both stings Trump and uplifts the country at the same time during his speech in Georgia. Biden managed to make the argument both against Trump and for himself in a little more than a minute. pic.twitter.com/O94Bepy8QA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 27, 2020

Biden said:



A president who is not in it for himself, but for others. A president who doesn’t divide us, but unites us. A president who appeals not to the worst in us, but to the best. A president who cares less about his TV ratings and more about the American people. The president who looks not to settle scores, but to find solutions. A president guided not by wishful thinking, but by science, reason and fact. That’s the kind of president I hope to be.

I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work with Democrats and Republicans, I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do. That’s the job of a president. A duty of care for everyone.

Trump doesn’t understand how he losing to Biden, but one minute of Joe Biden’s Georgia speech captured everything perfectly.

Joe Biden is delivering two things that Trump has no capacity for. Biden is bringing hope and optimism.

Biden is also a really good candidate who speaks sincerely and directly to the American people while weaving together points in plain-spoken language.

The former vice president understands that it is not enough to simply criticize an opponent. Biden has offered a hopeful vision for America that has resonated with voters, and he can do it all in about a minute.

