Melania Trump Ends Irony By Calling On Leaders To Be Better Role Models

In nearly the same breath on Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump praised Donald Trump’s Twitter account and urged political leaders to be better role models for America’s children.

“For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media,” she said, portraying Trump’s tweets as an act of political transparency.

“I do not always agree with the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves,” the first lady added.

Melania Trump, making her first campaign speech in Atglen, Pennsylvania, talks about Trump’s awful tweets like they are commendable pic.twitter.com/CKqYbgbWk2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020

Then, taking a sledgehammer to irony, Melania Trump went on to say that America’s political leaders need to be better role models for kids and show greater respect for government institutions.

“Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserve a better display of political responsibility and respect for our sacred institutions,” she said.

Melania Trump just slayed irony pic.twitter.com/1KlpB0GYlw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump’s rallies and tweets are filled with schoolyard insults

As Melania Trump lectures the country on political civility, her husband is crisscrossing America and spewing venom to his superspreader rally crowds.

Earlier on Tuesday at a Michigan event, Trump even claimed that Joe Biden would be removed from office almost immediately via the 25th Amendment, paving the way for a Kamala Harris presidency.

Trump, of course, has reserved some of his harshest attacks for Harris, calling her a “female socialist” and a “monster” in recent weeks. To her credit, Harris has brushed off Trump’s sexist and hateful rhetoric.

Suffice it to say that Melania Trump – wife of the most divisive and indecent president in American history – has no room to lecture voters on political civility.

