Obama Blisters Trump For Being Jealous Of COVID’s Media Coverage

At a rally in Florida, President Obama accused Donald Trump of being jealous of the media attention that COVID is getting.

Obama says that Trump is jealous of COVID's media coverage.

Obama said:

And what’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on covid. He said this at one of his rallies. Covid, covid, he’s complaining. He’s jealous of covid’s media coverage.

If he had been focused on covid from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country this week. If we were focused on covid now, the White House wouldn’t be having its second outbreak in a month. The White House. Let me say this, I lived in the white house for a while. You know, it’s a controlled environment. You can take some preventative measures in the white house to avoid getting sick, except this guy can’t seem to do it.

He’s turned the White House into a hot zone. Some of the places he holds rallies have seen new spikes right after he leaves town and over the weekend his chief of staff said and I’m quoting here, I’m not making this up. His chief of staff on a news program says, “We’re not going to control the pandemic.”

He just said this. Yes, he did. And, yes, we noticed you’re not going to control the pandemic. Listen, winter is coming. They’re waiving the white flag of surrender. Florida, we can’t afford four more years of this. That’s why we’ve got to send Joe Biden to the White House.

Former President Obama was right. Trump does want all of the media coverage all of the time, and he definitely does not want people talking about the coronavirus or his failed response.

Obama connected the dots for voters from Trump’s failure to protect the White House to Trump’s failure to protect the country from the pandemic.

The White House outbreaks are more than a political story. They are a symbol of the comprehensive failure of Donald J. Trump as president.

