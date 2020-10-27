Trump Can’t Stop Lying About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Education

Advertisements

During his recent rallies it seems that Donald Trump has absolutely no idea of who he’s running against. Last week, it really seemed like he was running against Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

And at every one of these rallies, he makes sure to throw in a dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As a freshman congresswoman, AOC doesn’t really wield the same kind of power of a Nancy Pelosi or a Chuck Schumer.

Still, since the day she was elected, Trump and Fox News have never been able to lose their focus on Ocasio-Cortez. During an August rally, the president said, “AOC, that’s a real beauty, isn’t it? She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here? — as that young child over there. I think he knows more. And she certainly knows nothing about the economy.”

Advertisements

Trump’s latest trick has been questioning the educational background of the Rep. When he took a shot at her recently, she fired back, “I could say yes, but who cares? Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has. As much as GOP cry about “elites,” they’re the ones who constantly mock food service workers, people w/o degrees, etc as dumb. It’s classist & disgusting.”

I could say yes, but who cares? Plenty of people without college degrees could run this country better than Trump ever has. As much as GOP cry about “elites,” they’re the ones who constantly mock food service workers, people w/o degrees, etc as dumb. It’s classist & disgusting. https://t.co/t4FepwyeGl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 26, 2020

That, however, didn’t stop Trump from making the comments again tonight. He asked rally-goers, “Did she go to college? Tell me because I don’t know. I don’t know her background but it is not heavy in to the environment.”

Trump on AOC: Did she go to college? Tell me because I don’t know. I don’t know her background but it is not heavy in to the environment pic.twitter.com/BJKw9JdZOO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020

Of course, Ocasio-Cortez did go to college. She was a double major at Boston University and graduated with honors.