Trump Claims US is “Rounding the Turn” Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump appeared to recycle a tweet he wrote yesterday accusing media outlets of focusing on Covid-19 coverage to harm his re-election chances. He claimed, without evidence, that the United States is “rounding the turn” of the coronavirus pandemic. He ended his message with “99.9%.” Whether that is a reference to how close the country is to the end of the pandemic is unclear.

Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid. We are rounding the turn. 99.9%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Yesterday the president claimed he is the victim of faulty news coverage “in order to change our great early election numbers.”

“We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!” he wrote.

We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020