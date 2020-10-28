America Mocks Trump After He Claims Biden Will Cancel Christmas

Advertisements

Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona that Joe Biden will cancel Christmas if he wins, even though Trump will still be president.

Video:

If you vote for Biden, your kids will not be in school, there will be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Pjyd8TGXME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Trump said, “If you vote for Biden, it means your kids will not be in school, there will be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July together, but other than that, you’ll have a great life.”

The problem is that Joe Biden won’t be president during Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the person who will be keeping families apart due to the out of control pandemic is Donald Trump.

By the way, a president does not have the power to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. A president can’t order that people not celebrate Christmas. That’s not how any of this works.

Joe Biden has made it clear. He wants to shut down the virus, not the economy.

Just like all of the other failed Trump messages, voters aren’t buying it:

Those holidays will still happen – the calendar isn't going to skip from July 3 to July 5 – and they will be safer because President Biden will treat the pandemic as a health emergency, not a blow to his ego. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 29, 2020

I'm sorry but this is hilarious — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 28, 2020

How he went from no school to no fourth of july… i was expecting him to say “biden is going to make every day monday if he’s elected” — FreshFisch (@FischKicks) October 28, 2020

America knows the score. They see right through Trump, and they aren’t buying his nonsense in 2020.

