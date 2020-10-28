Posted on by Jason Easley

America Mocks Trump After He Claims Biden Will Cancel Christmas

Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona that Joe Biden will cancel Christmas if he wins, even though Trump will still be president.

Video:

Trump said, “If you vote for Biden, it means your kids will not be in school, there will be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July together, but other than that, you’ll have a great life.”

The problem is that Joe Biden won’t be president during Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the person who will be keeping families apart due to the out of control pandemic is Donald Trump.

By the way, a president does not have the power to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. A president can’t order that people not celebrate Christmas. That’s not how any of this works.

Joe Biden has made it clear. He wants to shut down the virus, not the economy.

Just like all of the other failed Trump messages, voters aren’t buying it:

America knows the score. They see right through Trump, and they aren’t buying his nonsense in 2020.

