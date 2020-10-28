Trump: “Covid, Covid, Covid is the Unified Chant of the Fake News Lamestream Media”

Advertisements

“Covid, Covid, Covid is the unified chant of the Fake News Lamestream Media,” President Donald Trump wrote earlier today, recycling his refrain that the media is weaponizing the coronavirus pandemic to hurt his chances at being re-elected.

“ They will talk about nothing else until November 4th., when the Election will be (hopefully!) over,” he continued. “Then the talk will be how low the death rate is, plenty of hospital rooms, & many tests of young people.”

Over 226,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since February, according to John Hopkins University data. In recent days, the country has also registered its highest case numbers since the pandemic began.

The president’s tweet comes after the White House science office listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among his accomplishments during his first term. The Trump administration said it “has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”