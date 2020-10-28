WATCH: Trump Only Gives Endangered GOP Sen. McSally One Minute to Speak at Arizona Rally

Advertisements

The election this year isn’t only about Donald Trump. Republicans are hoping that, even if Trump loses, they can still retain control of the senate. And with so many incumbent Republicans trailing in the polls, they need all the help that they could get.

Donald Trump, though, doesn’t really care about what happens to the Republican party. He really only cares about himself. So when he had the chance to help embattled Arizona senator Martha McSally, he only gave her one minute to speak.

McSally might be the most threatened senator on the Republican ledger. 538.com is giving her opponent, Mark Kelly, an 80% chance of winning the election. He currently leads by an average margin of 6%.

Trump is in Arizona tonight. He called out the McSally, saying, “Martha, come up, just fast, quickly. Fast, fast, c’mon quick. You’ve got one minute, one minute, say. They don’t want to hear this Martha, c’mon. Quick, quick, quick. C’mon, let’s go.”

A clearly embarrassed McSally strode to the stage and did the best she could with the time allotted to her by the president.

The Arizona senator, who was never actually elected to office, went viral in October for her trouble endorsing the president.

During a debate with Kelly, she was asked if she was proud to support Trump. She responded, “I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day.”

Watch a clip of that moment below:

Martha McSally fumbling over herself to defend her support for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/kvJgZ008n0 — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 7, 2020