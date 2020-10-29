Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Case For Why Trump Is Unworthy Of Being Commander In Chief

Advertisements

Joe Biden gave Donald Trump a Sunshine State beatdown during a drive-in rally in Tampa on Thursday night, blasting the president for disrespecting U.S. troops and urging voters not to let him remain commander in chief for another four years.

“Of all the things Donald Trump has said, nothing has bothered me worse than the way he’s spoken to those who served in uniform,” Biden said, referencing Trump calling members of the military “suckers” and “losers.”

“My deceased son Beau Biden … wasn’t a sucker or loser, he was a patriot like all of you who serve,” the former VP said. ” We have to vote for their dignity!”

Video:

Joe Biden goes off during an event in Tampa on Thursday night and explains why Donald Trump isn’t worthy of being commander-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/dUhxdQgvKg — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 29, 2020

Biden said:

Of all the things Donald Trump has said, nothing has bothered me worse than the way he’s spoken to those who served in uniform. He called them losers and suckers. My deceased son Beau Biden, won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal and other awards, volunteered to go to Iraq for a year, gave up his attorney general job to go with his unit. He wasn’t a sucker or loser, he was a patriot like all of you who serve. Like your sons, your daughters, your parents and your grandparents. We have to vote for their dignity, respect they are due.

Trump refused to serve his country while disrespecting those who do

It’s bad enough to dodge military service in the fashion that Donald Trump did – by getting his daddy to call in a favor from one of his doctor friends.

But Trump didn’t just refuse to serve his country. He also refuses to respect those who do put their country first by enlisting in the military.

Donald Trump and his family have never spent a day of their privileged lives serving this country. Over the past four years, they have done nothing but use the federal government as their own personal piggy bank.

A man who understands so little about sacrificing for his country has no business being commander in chief for four more years.

