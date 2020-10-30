Trump Accuses Rick Snyder, Who Endorsed Biden, of Having “Poisoned” the People of Flint

Advertisements

President Donald Trump blamed former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder for the city of Flint’s ongoing water crisis and criticized his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, for accepting Snyder’s endorsement.

“I would NEVER have taken the endorsement of the man who, through gross incompetence, poisoned the people of Flint, Michigan,” Trump said, referring to the high levels of lead that were found in the city’s water supply. “Former RINO Governor Rick Snyder should be ashamed of himself and his service. I was asked to help fix it. Biden took his endorsement. VOTE TRUMP!!!”

Snyder spoke about voting for Biden during an interview with Fox host Nick Cavuto yesterday.

“I’ve already voted,” Snyder said. “I’m a proud Republican. This was a big decision but you come back to the basics, I’m an American first.”

“We shouldn’t let partisanship get in the way of good decision-making for our country,” he added. “Joe Biden is a better decision than Donald Trump for the next four years.”

Trump’s comments come after Vice President Mike Pence appeared at a rally in Flint this week to campaign for the president.

“We are just six days away from a great victory all across Michigan and all across America,” Pence said Wednesday evening. “The road to victory goes right through Michigan. On Nov. 3, I have a favor to ask: We need you to show them Michigan is Trump country.”

Pence was criticized by Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint). Ananich said the people of Flint will “see straight through his snake oil salesman tactics.”

“These guys side with racists and white supremacists and then have the nerve to come to Flint begging for votes,” Ananich said. “How dare they try to act like they have a care in the world for our city after they’ve completely bungled the pandemic response, rolled back water protections, attempted to gut health care and thrown organized labor under the bus at every opportunity.”