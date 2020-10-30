Trump’s Rallies Are Backfiring And Making Joe Biden More Popular

Advertisements

Trump’s multiple rallies a day aren’t helping his standing in the election, but they are keeping Joe Biden very popular.

From a new Fox News Poll released on Friday evening, “Biden has a net +11 personal rating: 55 percent view him favorably vs. 44 percent unfavorably. For Trump, 44 percent view him positively and 55 percent negatively, putting him underwater by 11 points. Moreover, 48 percent have a “strongly” unfavorable opinion of him compared to 34 percent for Biden.”

Trump has been holding rallies daily ever since he got out of the hospital with the coronavirus, but his approval rating remains stuck at 44%, which perfectly matches up with the percentage of the overall support that he gets in the Fox News Poll.

A president who is doing multiple rallies a day around the country should be seeing an improving their standing in the election, but Trump is stuck where he has been for months.

Donald Trump’s vote ceiling appears to be 42%-44%.

The big difference between 2020 and 2016 is that Joe Biden is popular. Donald Trump’s endless attacks and rallies aren’t damaging Biden’s popularity. In fact, they seem to be helping Biden.

The more Donald Trump talks, the more he denies realities of the coronavirus pandemic and reminds the majority of voters why they should not vote for him.

Trump’s rallies are backfiring and helping to elect Joe Biden.

