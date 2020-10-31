Joe Biden Has 7 Paths To Victory, And Trump Has Just 1

Advertisements

Joe Biden can win the White House with seven different combinations of states that he is leading or tied in. Trump only has one path to victory.

Video:

Biden has seven paths to the White House. Trump has one. He has to win Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. A loss in any of these states means Joe Biden is the next President Of The United States. pic.twitter.com/O4Yo2nnJNk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2020

MSNBC’s Richard Liu laid it all out:

These are the battleground states. Now what I’m going to do is looking at, again, the average of polls. President Trump today is ahead in two states. The two states where he’s up about 1 percentage point that is — Texas and Ohio. That gets him to 181. All right. So still not at 270. Then all of these other states here. You see them in gray. Joe Biden is ahead in the average of polls. A lot of options just looking at gray states which represent those that are battleground states available. Now what I’m going to do is I’m going to give Joe Biden all of the states where he’s got over a

5% lead in the average of polls today. Look at those numbers. He’s up to 258. He is still short, though, of the magic 270 by 12 and President Trump is short by 89. So how do you get to those numbers all said for both of the candidates?

….

There are seven ways for Joe Biden to get to 270. There is one way for Donald Trump to get to the White House one more time. Yes, there’s a possibility of a tie as well. So let’s dig into how Joe Biden and the seven different ways he can get there. These are they — he can win more or less just one state to get over 270. Florida. He is now the next president of the United States. Pennsylvania also, 278. I can go on and on here. Also, Georgia, if Joe Biden wins Georgia. Also, the next President Of The United States. Option four, just takes North Carolina. Option five, Arizona and Iowa. Lots of different paths for Joe Biden to get over 270 and win.

However, it’s a much different narrative here, Alex when it comes to the president. Only one way for him to get there. That is if he wins all five of these states that are currently those who, those states that are swing. The only state he can give up or lose — Iowa. So you can see here, Alex, a very, very close possibility on both sides, but Joe Biden has several ways. Donald Trump has one when you look at some of the data we have today.

There is probably isn’t one state that will decide the election. The media continues to suffer from Florida 2000 Syndrome in that they are always looking for one or two states that will be close and decide everything.

If Biden wins North Carolina early on that will be an omen that all of the hand wringing over a close or contested election will be for nothing.

One would rather be in Joe Biden’s shoes than Trump’s as the election races through its final hours.

