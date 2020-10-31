GOP Strategist Predicts Trump And Republicans Are Headed For A Crushing Defeat

Advertisements

Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said on Saturday that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are just days away from being “crushed” at the polls as political gravity comes crashing down on them.

“You could deny gravity, but when you jump out of a window, gravity is going to win,” the GOP strategist said. “And that is where the Republican Party is at.”

Stevens said that the Republican Party’s decision to embrace Trump and the politics of white grievance will end up spelling the end of the GOP, even if Trump does end up winning on Nov. 3.

Advertisements

“We’re in the last gasp of this as a national party,” he said.

Video:

“I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday, absolutely crushed,” GOP strategist Stuart Stevens said on #amjoy pic.twitter.com/rXAvlOTsZV — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 31, 2020

Stevens said:

Look, the Republican Party went down a path – it had a choice, but it went down a path to embrace white grievance as its core. And we’re in the last gasp of this as a national party. I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday, absolutely crushed. But even if he won, where this country is going is determined now. And Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and all of these people, they’re not going to stop it. Of the Americans who are 15 years and under, the majority are nonwhite. They’re going to be nonwhite when they turn 18 and start voting, and that is the end of the Republican Party as we know it. So you could deny gravity, but when you jump out of a window, gravity is going to win. And that is where the Republican Party is at.

Trump will be the death of the Republican Party

The GOP is a 1950s political party trying to make it in a diverse, modern world.

The party increasingly relies on a shrinking segment of the population to keep them in power – and that’s a strategy that is almost certain to fail in the near future.

Donald Trump may have been successful in eking out an Electoral College victory in 2016, but the Republican Party’s embrace of him will ultimately be what led to its demise.

Whether that demise comes sooner rather than later is up to the American people in just three days.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter