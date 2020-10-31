Kamala Harris Rips Apart Trump’s Desperate Attempt To Paint Biden As An Anti-American Socialist

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s campaign strategy in Florida is built on painting former Vice President Joe Biden as an anti-American socialist.

In south Florida on Saturday, Kamala Harris ripped apart that talking point and reclaimed the mantle of values and patriotism for the Democratic ticket.

“Let me just be really clear, Florida,” the California senator said. “Joe Biden and I are proud, patriotic Americans who share the values with the vast majority of the American people who want a president of the United States who speaks truth, who uses that platform not to beat people down but to lift people up.”

Video:

In south Florida, Kamala Harris dismantles Trump’s desperate attempt to paint Joe Biden as an anti-America socialist. pic.twitter.com/30WzuTmjHV — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 31, 2020

Harris said:

Let me just start by saying, you know, I know there's been — you know, folks on the other side trying to question, trying to question the values that Joe Biden and I have. So let me just be really clear, Florida. Joe Biden and I are proud, patriotic Americans who share the values with the vast majority of the American people who want a president of the United States who speaks truth, who uses that platform not to beat people down but to lift people up. The vast majority of the American people who want a president who understands that regardless of where we live, our race, our gender, the language our grandmother speaks, that we all have so much more in common than what separates us. That's what the American people want.

Trump’s attempts to define Joe Biden have failed

Throughout this campaign, Donald Trump has been searching for a way to define Joe Biden. He’s been on a desperate crusade to discover a 2020 version of his “Crooked Hillary” label.

He’s painted Biden as everything from a “sleepy” dementia patient to a criminal mastermind to an anti-American socialist.

None of these labels have stuck on Biden because the American people know him. Over his decades in public service, the former Vice President has shown himself to be a pragmatic leader who can be trusted.

Not only has Trump’s strategy to define Biden been a failure, but the Democratic nominee has only gotten more popular as this campaign comes to a close.

