Oops, He Did It Again: Trump Reportedly Leaves Supporters Stranded In PA Cold After Rally

Advertisements

It is being reported that Trump turned thousands of his supporters out into the cold Pennsylvania night with no shuttles after his rally.

CNN’s DJ Judd tweeted:

Trump has finished and left, but there’s thousands of supporters who have been let loose into the night with no sign of the shuttles they’ve been told will take them back to parking. People are filling the street, blocking the road for ambulances and police. pic.twitter.com/uMgfvUZ4Jg — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 31, 2020



It is the second time in a week that Trump has managed to hold a rally, and not provide his supporters transportation back to their cars.

Advertisements

The Trump campaign has issued a strong denial that they are trying to freeze their supporters to death and respond with a healthy dose of everything’s fine.

Not really. They called it fake news:

The tweet above from @DJJudd is fake news. We have 47 buses taking supporters back to parking. The line is moving and there are heating tents set up. Security and staff are helping people. But those facts wouldn’t get DJ any retweets. This picture was just taken⤵️ pic.twitter.com/W079jHksp0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Trump is doing a lot of rallies, but he did manage to have enough shuttles to get his supporters to the rally, so one would think that it wouldn’t be too difficult to use those same shuttles to bring people back to their cars.

Unless the Trump campaign is so broke that they can’t afford round-trip shuttle service.

Either way, people who show up to support Donald Trump always seem to be getting left out in the cold.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook