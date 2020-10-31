Trump Threatens To Jail Obama And Biden For Treason If He Wins

Advertisements

Trump responded to a chant of lock them up, by suggesting that he will lock up Obama and Biden for treason if he wins.

Video:

As Trump fans direct "lock them up!" chants toward Obama and Biden, Trump says, "you're right. You know, there are a lot of people who call that treason, okay? That's treason. Let's see what happens." pic.twitter.com/UDdBpdTEjh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

Advertisements

In response to the lock them up chants directed at Obama and Biden, Trump said, “Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens. Very dishonest people. You’re right. On that you’re right. You know, there are a lot of people that call that treason, ok? That’s treason.”

For the millionth time, Trump’s campaign was not spied on. Numerous investigations have all reached the same conclusion that the intelligence community did not spy on Trump and that Obama and Biden did not direct the intelligence community to spy on Trump.

Trump also doesn’t know the definition of treason, which is the crime of plotting to overthrow the government. Since Obama and Biden were the president and vice president at the time, it could be argued that the Trump campaign were the ones who were walking close to treason in their dances with Putin.

The rhetoric of accusing critics and political opponents of treason is why Trump has to be beaten soundly at the ballot box because the ideas that he is spreading are deadly and dangerous to the country.

