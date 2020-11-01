Joe Biden Closes Strong In Philly As Trump Complains About The Weather

Advertisements

Joe Biden implored voters to reject Trump’s lies and take their country back, while Trump complained about the weather at his rallies.

Video of Biden:

As Trump complains about the weather at his rallies, Joe Biden is mobilizing voters and telling them that now is the time to take our democracy back. pic.twitter.com/b2ZiyVY0ck — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2020

Advertisements

Former Vice President Biden said:

There is nothing beyond the capacity of the United States of America. Nothing. There is no limit to America’s future. The blinders have been taken off. The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself, that is what Trump has been doing from the beginning.

Dividing us based on race, religion, national origin, it is wrong. This is not who we are. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Let’s keep showing him who we are! Folks, I mean this it is not campaign rhetoric. We chose hope over fear! We chose unity over division! Science over fiction! And yes, we chose truth over lies, the multiple lies he repeats, it is time to stand up. It is time to take back our democracy! We can do this. We are better than this. We are better than what we have been! We can be at our best.

Meanwhile, Trump has developed a habit of complaining about being too cold, or too wet at his rallies.

Trump rallies all about adoring Trump. Joe Biden’s rallies about taking back the country and directly talking to voters.

Donald Trump treats his rallies like performances for fans. Joe Biden is trying to win an election. Unlike Hillary Clinton, Biden’s poll numbers haven’t slipped in the waning days of the campaign.

Trump is planning on declaring victory on election night, but it is Biden who is closing strong and motivating his voters in the final hours of the 2020 election.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook