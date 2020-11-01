Republicans Admit Trump Is Losing Arizona And Taking McSally Down With Him

Advertisements

The Republican National Senatorial Committee (NRSC) admitted that Trump is losing in Arizona and taking Sen. Martha McSally down with him.

The Washington Post reported on a presentation that the NRSC gave on the state of the election in Arizona:

“Well, the president’s losing Arizona. And, you know, we think that he and Martha are very intrinsically tied together,” Kevin McLaughlin, the executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, explained during a 90-minute presentation on the state of the races Thursday. Trump won Arizona by 3.5 percentage points in 2016 and is now trailing Democrat Joe Biden, according to both public, and private polling, which Republicans feel is why Sen. Martha McSally (R) is also trailing in her key race.

The comments from the NRSC are one of the first times that Republican officials have admitted that Trump is behind and that he is dragging down Republicans who share the ballot with him.

The eternal hope of every party of any presidential candidate who loses is that their loss at the top of the ticket is an isolated event that doesn’t impact down-ballot races. However, split-ticket voting is endangered but can still swing a close race.

Given how tightly McSally has attached herself to Trump, it is obvious that as Trump goes in the state, she will follow.

Martha McSally was appointed to John McCain’s Senate seat after she lost a Senate election, but this time, she may be doomed by a potential Trump defeat in Arizona.

