Biden Leaves It All On The Field At Election Eve Rally: ‘Tomorrow Is The Beginning Of A New Day’

Former Vice President Joe Biden left it all on the field on Monday night at his final pre-election rally in Pittsburgh, telling supporters, “Tomorrow is the beginning of a new day.”

“Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation and fanned the flames of hate,” the Democratic nominee added. “Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation.”

Biden applauded the nearly 100 million Americans who have already cast a ballot in this election, and said that Trump won’t be able to stop people from voting, no matter how hard he tries.

“I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries,” a fired up Biden said. “There’s nothing – nothing! – that’s going to stop the people of this nation from voting, period.”

Biden tells America that “tomorrow is the beginning of a new day” in his final pre-Election Day rally in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/p2WuLJD8S1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 3, 2020

Biden said:

Tomorrow is the beginning of a new day. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has left hardworking Americans out in the cold. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that’s divided this nation and fanned the flames of hate. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. Ladies and gentlemen, millions of Americans have already voted. Close to 100 million. And millions more will vote tomorrow. And my message to you is simple. The power to change this country is in your hands, in your hands. I don’t care how hard Donald Trump tries. There’s nothing – nothing! – that’s going to stop the people of this nation from voting, period. And when America votes, America will be heard! And when America’s heard, I believe the message should be loud and clear: It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.

Biden goes high as Trump stays in the gutter

Donald Trump ran the most divisive, dirty and hateful presidential campaign this country has ever seen. As the campaign concludes, his rallies have only become more unhinged, vitriolic and desperate.

Meanwhile, Biden is closing his campaign the way he began it: by urging the American people to remember what this country can be at its best – a place of honest debate, decency, respect, and dignity.

As the former vice president often says, this election is a “battle for the soul of America.”

On Monday night, as his presidential campaign headed toward its conclusion, Joe Biden acted like the president that America needs right now – the president this country can have if voters turn out on Tuesday and defeat Donald Trump.

