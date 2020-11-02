The Very First 2020 In-Person Election Day Vote Will Be A Republican Voting For Joe Biden

Advertisements

Lifelong Republican Les Otten will cast the first in-person election day 2020 vote in Dixville Notch, NH for Joe Biden.

Video of Otten explaining his vote:

Otten explained the reasoning behind his vote, “I’m a lifelong Republican voting for Joe Biden for president. I don’t agree with him on a lot of issues, but I believe it’s time to find what unites us, not divides us. It’s time to rebuild the heart of what makes us a great country. That starts with electing leaders of character who are truthful and put the country’s welfare ahead of all else, and who will show respect for all people regardless of their gender, their race, their religion, or their political beliefs. My vote today is meant to send a message to my fellow Republicans that our party can find its way back.”

Otten suggested that a Biden will change the political dialogue and allow the Republican Party to refocus itself on its core values.

It would be nice for the sake of our two-party system if the Republican Party returned to be a functional political party of ideas instead of a reactionary party fueled by beliefs. Trumpism isn’t going away, even if Biden wins.

However, it is fitting that the first in-person election day vote of 2020 is going to be a Republican who is crossing over to vote for Joe Biden because Trump is destroying the heart of our great nation.

