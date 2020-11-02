‘I’m Calm Tonight’: Steve Schmidt Predicts Trump Is On The Verge Of A Humiliating Defeat

Advertisements

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said he feels calm and optimistic heading into Tuesday’s presidential election, predicting that Donald Trump is on the verge of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Schmidt said, “I’m calm tonight. I think it’s going to be a big victory.”

“I believe in America,” he added, saying that voters are clearly recognizing just how high the stakes are in this election. “The American people are going to repudiate and thus humiliate the worst president this country has ever had.”

Schmidt ripped into Trump’s response to the pandemic, in particular, saying he has been the “deadliest president” this country has ever had.

Video:

"What I believe is going to happen is the American people are going to repudiate and thus humiliate the worst president this country has ever had in our history," Steve Schmidt said.

Schmidt said:

When you step back and you look at the totality of everything, I’m calm tonight. I think it’s going to be a big victory. And I will also say this, I’m with James Carville on this. At the end, I know there’s a lot of nervousness because so many people understand what the stakes of the election are. I think it’s the most important election since the election of 1864 for the country, but I believe in the country. I believe in America. And that point of view instructs me about what I think is going to happen. And what I believe is going to happen is the American people are going to repudiate and thus humiliate the worst president this country has ever had in our history, and I say that with no hyperbole. He is the deadliest president through incompetence and malfeasance the country’s likely to ever have, a failure at a titanic level.

This election is about what kind of country we want to be

This election isn’t just a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about what kind of country the United States will be for the next four years and beyond.

Voters can choose between an America of chaos and division – of lies and corruption – or one where we restore a sense of normalcy and decency and dignity to our politics.

Over the course of the past four years, Donald Trump has shown that he is incapable of being the leader this country needs. Giving him another four years in the White House will push the America we can be that much further away.

In order to restore this country and undo his damage, Donald Trump must face a humiliating defeat.

