Kayleigh McEnany Claims “Democrat Cities” Will Mobilize the Left to “Attack” People Who Don’t Vote for Biden

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on “Fox and Friends” and claimed “Democrat cities” across the country will “send The Left out to attack you” if “you don’t choose The Left’s chosen candidate,” namely Joe Biden.

“Notice what those cities have in common: They’re all Democrat cities,” McEnany said in response to an observation about businesses closing up shop and boarding up their windows in preparation for potential civil unrest in the wake of tomorrow’s election.

“What are they saying with this boarding up and the civil unrest they’re expecting?” she continued. “They’re saying if you don’t choose the left’s chosen candidate, we will send the left out to attack you. That’s as close to extortion as you can get and Joe Biden has the power to say “Stand down” to the mob but will he do it?”

“This is all the proof you need that the left should not be given federal power. We deserve the great American tradition of democracy, of peaceful elections, of accepting the vote of the American people, but the boarded up windows, the closed down stores, tell you all you need to know about the modern American left. The violence is unacceptable and they are not deserving of federal power,” she said.

McEnany’s assertions are “absolutely insane,” said commentator Bobby Lewis, a researcher with Media Matters for America.

On Fox & Friends, the White House press secretary accuses ten "Democrat cities" across the United States of threatening to "send The Left out to attack you" if "you don't choose The Left's chosen candidate." It is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/5SfJg8JQXv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 2, 2020

McEnany’s comments come after a caravan of President Donald Trump’s supporters harassed and reportedly attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off a road in Texas. The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump said in a tweet later. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020