Trump Again Defends Caravan of Supporters Who Harassed Biden Bus in Texas

President Donald Trump claimed that a story about a caravan of his supporters that harassed and reportedly attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off a road in Texas is false, once again hitting back at the news that the FBI is investigating the incident.

“This story is FALSE,” he claimed. “They did nothing wrong. But the ANTIFA Anarchists, Rioters and Looters, who have caused so much harm and destruction in Democrat run cities, are being seriously looked at!”

The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident. Neither Biden nor Kamala Harris, his running mate, were on the bus.

“FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating,” FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee told CNN.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump said in a tweet yesterday. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

Social media users accused the president of supporting a crime after he tweeted footage of his supporters with the caption, “I LOVE TEXAS!”