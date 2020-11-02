Trump Claims Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio “Will Bounce Back” If He Remains President

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio “will bounce back Bigger and Better than ever before” if he remains in office.

“Early Vote polls close today in these Great States and we need YOU to get out and VOTE!” Trump wrote. “Together, we’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!”

As long as I’m in office, NEBRASKA, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, and OHIO will bounce back Bigger and Better than ever before! Early Vote polls close today in these Great States and we need YOU to get out and VOTE! Together, we’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!! https://t.co/7KiL8PyWqG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Advertisements

Election Day is tomorrow and this week, both Trump and his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, have stumped across the Midwest while delivering two completely different messages.

Trump, for example, claimed Biden would consider new economic closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, actions he says would harm Midwestern communities.

“You’ll have no school,” Trump told an audience in Green Bay, Wisconsin, . “No graduations. No weddings, no Thanksgiving. No Christmas. No Fourth of July. There will be no nothing. No future.”

Meanwhile, Biden hit back at those claims at an event in Des Moines.

“I’m not going to shut down the economy, he said. “I’m going to shut down the virus.”

All of the states Trump mentioned in his tweet have seen a surge in coronavirus cases. registering thousands of new cases yesterday alone.