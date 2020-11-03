Fox News Says Biden Has Won Arizona And Trump’s Campaign Tantrums

Advertisements

Fox News has projected that Joe Biden will win Arizona, which led the Trump campaign to throw a fit.

Fox News made the call of a projected Biden win in Arizona:

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Arizona — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 4, 2020

Jason Miller of the Trump campaign responded to the call of a flip for Biden:

WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

The reason why the Trump campaign is outraged about the call is that a Biden win in Arizona opens up more paths to the White House for the Democrat. Biden would only need to win Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nebraska’s second congressional district to win the election. A win in Pennsylvania where Trump has been planning to contest the result for weeks if he loses would not be necessary.

Other networks have not yet projected the Biden win, but the situation in Arizona looks good for him.

While this election hasn’t been the early knockout that many Democrats wanted, Joe Biden is still on track to defeat Donald Trump.

