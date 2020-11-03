Democrats Flip Their First Senate Seat As John Hickenlooper Projected To Beat Cory Gardner

Advertisements

The most vulnerable Republican Senator in the nation has lost as John Hickenlooper is projected to defeat Sen. Cory Gardner.

Fox News called the race for Hickenlooper:

Fox News projects Democrat John Hickenlooper flips Colorado Senate seat, beating Republican Cory Gardnerhttps://t.co/WArXJF4rez pic.twitter.com/jZQkVgLqLf — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2020

The pickup of the Colorado seat was expected, as outside of Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, no incumbent was considered more vulnerable than Gardner. Sen. Gardner attached at the hip to Trump as his only hope of winning reelection was to hope that Trump could do just well enough to drag him over the line to a second term.

Garner is toast, and the Democratic path to taking back the Senate has taken its first step.

