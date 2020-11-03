Fox News Exit Polls Show Voters Overwhelmingly Support Key Parts Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

Advertisements

A batch of Fox News exit polling awkwardly showed that voters favor key parts of Joe Biden’s agenda, including the expansion of health care, protecting Roe v. Wade, giving undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, and enacting tougher gun laws.

According to the data, 72 percent of voters favor a government-run health care plan. That could be good news for Joe Biden as his proposal seeks to add a Medicare-style option to the Affordable Care Act.

When it comes to Roe v. Wade, an issue that has been front and center following the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, most Americans want to see it left in place.

Biden has promised to to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land if the conservative Supreme Court overturns it.

Fox News exit polling also showed that the country believes undocumented immigrants should be given a pathway to citizenship, while just 28 percent favor deportation. This is likely bad news for Trump as his presidency has been defined by inhumane immigration policies.

Even on the issue of guns, the Fox’s exit polling shows that 55 percent of Americans support having tougher gun laws.

America looks a lot different outside of the Fox News bubble

These are just exit polls, of course, which can often paint an imperfect picture of the American electorate. Still, the Fox data seems to show is that voters are far more aligned with Joe Biden on key issues than they are with Donald Trump.

Trump may watch Fox News on a loop every day, but America is a lot different outside of the right-wing cable news bubble.

