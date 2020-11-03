Fox Survey: Majority of Voters Believe Country is Heading in the Wrong Direction

Advertisements

According to a Fox News and the Associated Press poll, 63 percent of American voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. 28 percent of respondents said the economy was the single most important factor in their decision. 57 percent said it was very important.

Thoughts on the economic downturn are rather divided. Six percent of respondents said the economy is an “excellent” condition. 60 percent said it was “not so good” or in “poor” condition. Only five percent of respondents said they had an “enthusiastic” feeling about the United States government. 38 percent said they are “dissatisfied” with the United States government; 35 percent said they felt “angry.”

The poll found that 19 percent of respondents had lost someone to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, 41 percent said the federal government’s Covid-19 response was the single most important factor in their decision. 44 percent said it was important. A majority of respondents said they’d had to miss out on an event because of economic shutdowns in the wake of the virus.



Earlier, Fox News exit polling found that a majority of voters favor key parts of Biden’s agenda. 72 percent, for example, support expanding health care access, a key element of Biden’s plans. Most Americans also support leaving the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v. Wade intact contrary to what conservatives, in light of the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, believe should happen.