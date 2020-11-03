GOP Pollster Frank Luntz Says a Biden Presidency Depends on Him Winning Just One of a Trio of Key States

Advertisements

Frank Luntz, a GOP pollster and political strategist, says a Joe Biden presidency depends on him winning just one of a trio of key states. He says North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio to win the election.

“If Donald Trump wins all three of them, he’s going to be in this,” Luntz said on “Squawk Box.” “If Biden wins even one of those three, it’s Biden’s presidency.”

Should Trump win all three of those states, then the race will focus on Pennsylvania, where it would take at least a couple of days to find out the winner “because they’re going to take the longest to count [votes],” he noted.

Luntz believes any question about who the winner of today’s election might be should be resolved “in 24 hours.”

“I think that this is not going to be resolved in 24 hours. I don’t think it’s going to take until Dec. 1,” he said. “But I do think it’s going to take two or three days and people may get the wrong impression based on which votes are counted early.”

Early voting saw record turnout over the last few weeks, and reports indicate that voters are facing long wait times as they brave lines and Covid-19 to cast their votes in what many consider to be the most important election in recent memory.

President Donald Trump posted messages urging his supporters to vote. His messages were considerably more subdued than usual as the last few weeks saw him launching repeated attacks against Democratic leaders and disparaging the mail-in voting process. The president is counting on high Republican turnout to win today’s election.

Biden posted reminders to his followers including some about voting laws differing from state to state.

As you head to the polls today, here are a few things to keep in mind. pic.twitter.com/BYdQDLHCLx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020