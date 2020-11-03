Rep. Ted Lieu Warns DeJoy That It Is A Felony To Slow Down Election Mail

Advertisements

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) warned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that it is a felony to intentionally slow down the mail to affect an election.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

BREAKING: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan orders USPS to sweep facilities for remaining mail ballots and immediately send them for delivery pic.twitter.com/pBvJRmzcqi — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 3, 2020

A federal judge ordered the USPS to sweep all mail facilities and deliver any found mail-in ballots immediately.

The order:

It should never have taken a federal court order for the USPS to deliver mail-in ballots. The whole situation was caused by the Louis DeJoy, the Trump megadonor who the president installed as the Postmaster General.

If Joe Biden is elected to be the next president, Louis DeJoy could be facing felony charges if it is found that he intentionally slowed down the mail to affect the results of the election.

The story isn’t going end after the election, as Trump and his underlings could find themselves marched off to federal court and then prison for their attempts to steal an election.

