Mitch McConnell Wins Re-Election in Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won re-election in Kentucky, receiving 56.4 percent of the vote. His challenger, Democrat Amy McGrath (D), received 39.9 percent of the vote.

McConnell was up by more than 200k votes with 67 percent of precincts reporting.

Election forecasters predicted the race would fall “likely Republican.” McConnell has held his seat his more than three decades.

“Thank you, Kentucky,” McGrath posted on Twitter earlier.

“I’m confident that I’m going to be successful. … I’ve made my case to the people of Kentucky, I think it’s a convincing case,” McConnell said during a recent campaign stop.

Democrats had hoped McConnell’s high disapproval ratings would unseat McConnell, though he was never actually in danger of losing his seat.