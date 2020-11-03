A Great Sign For Biden As Pennsylvania’s Largest Suburban County Could Hit 90% Turnout

Advertisements

A great sign for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. The state’s largest suburban county, Montgomery, could hit 90% turnout.

According to the Montgomery County Democratic Party, turnout records are falling:

In PA Montgomery County, the state’s largest suburban county, total turnout could reach nearly 90 percent of registered voters, up from roughly 77 percent in 2016, County Dem chairman Joe Foster told me — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) November 3, 2020

Hillary Clinton won Montgomery 58%-37% in 2016, so there is the possibility that Joe Biden’s margin will be even higher over Trump in 2020.

There is also unexpectedly high turnout in Bucks County which went for Hillary Clinton 48%-47% in 2016:

Record turnout in Philly suburbs. Bucks County wants more paid workers for higher than expected volume. “We expected to see lower volumes due to early voting, but we are seeing crazy high volumes. There is no doubt, we will have record turnout,” – John Cordisco, Bucks Dem chair — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) November 3, 2020

The Republican Party in red Washington County is also reporting record turnout:

On the other side of the state, Mark Hrutaky, GOP chair of Washington County, a Trump county, says some precincts broke turnout records by 11 a.m. “We have already ran out of literature. There’s a lot of enthusiasm,” he said. — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) November 3, 2020

The problem for Trump is that even if he gets record turnout, his counties are smaller and rural. It is a numbers game. Montgomery County and Bucks County are bigger than Washington County, which means Biden will net gain votes in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign is concerned that the Pennsylvania Republican Party is not turning out enough voters for him to win the state, but the campaign’s theory of winning PA was dependant on running up a big Election Day voting lead.

If that lead doesn’t materialize, Biden will easily win Pennsylvania, as Democrats have a million ballot mail-in voting advantage that could be too much for Trump to overcome.

