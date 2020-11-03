Rush Limbaugh Says Conventional Wisdom is “Always Wrong,” That Early Voting Will Favor Trump

Advertisements

Conservative firebrand Rush Limbaugh appeared on “Fox and Friends” this morning and claimed that early voting will likely favor President Donald Trump because there are Trump supporters out there “who are fed up with the way their man’s been treated.”

“I look at the conventional wisdom and I make it a point never to follow it,” Limbaugh said of predictions putting Democrat Joe Biden ahead of the curve in early voting. “It’s always wrong. Early voting, absentee voting, what’s everybody think? Everybody thinks it’s a bunch of Democrats who hate Trump showing up because they hate the guy and can’t wait to vote against him, what the drive-by media’s been telling us.”

“But what if this early voting is a bunch of Trump voters who are fed up with the way their man’s been treated? They’re fed up with the way he’s been lied about. They’re fed up with this Russian conspiracy hoax and this impeachment hoax,” he continued. “They’re fed up with the attempts to destroy this country. There’s Antifa and Black Lives Matter and they’re tired of watching the cities burn. They’re tired of watching Democrat cities and governors shut down their cities and states. What’s to say this early voting isn’t a bunch of Republicans and Trump supporters showing up to get it out of their system?”

Limbaugh went on to say that “the idea that the enthusiasm is all the Democrat side, that’s all media made-up stuff.”

Rush Limbaugh guesses that record early voting numbers are actually a huge wave of Trump voters "who are fed up with the way their man's been treated." His evidence, such as it exists, is that conventional wisdom is "always wrong." pic.twitter.com/XYfjOflsjU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 3, 2020

The surge in early voting has benefited from energized Democrats, as many news outlets, including The Washington Post, have pointed out last month.

“Republicans say the heavy turnout so far shows that Democratic votes are coming in earlier but not necessarily in higher numbers in the end,” The Post reported on October 14. “The Trump campaign and other Republicans say that Biden might win the early vote — but that the president will catch up on Election Day among supporters who do not trust mail balloting.”

President Trump has echoed those talking points, using his social media clout to encourage Republicans to turn out in large numbers.