Trump Lap Dog Lindsey Graham Beats Jaime Harrison In Hotly Contested South Carolina Senate Race

One of Donald Trump’s most loyal lap dogs in the United States Senate, Lindsey Graham, has defeated Jamie Harrison in the U.S. Senate race in South Carolina.

According to Fox News, Graham is projected to beat Harrison and return to the U.S. Senate.

Trump adds South Carolina to his win tab as Lindsey Graham survives a challenge for his Senate seat, Fox News projectshttps://t.co/bOWKEK8SK6 pic.twitter.com/BpUSa3UPfZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2020

The South Carolina Senate race received national attention throughout the year as Harrison was in striking distance of unseating Graham.

Recent polling showed Harrison tied or close behind Graham – in some cases, he even held leads over the South Carolina incumbent.

Graham is one of Trump’s most loyal lap dogs

When Lindsey Graham was one of Donald Trump’s Republican primary opponents, he called Trump a “jackass” and a “kook.”

Over the past four years – particularly after John McCain passed away – Graham has transformed into one of Trump’s most loyal defenders in the Senate.

In recent weeks, he rammed through a Supreme Court nominee through the Senate despite the fact that an election was just weeks away and most of the American people believed voters should weigh in.

Lindsey Graham is the worst of American politics, but the GOP strength in South Carolina was too difficult for Jamie Harrison to overcome.

