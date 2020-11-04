Data Appears to Show USPS Failed to Deliver Mail Ballots from Voters Nationwide

Advertisements

John Kruzel, a legal affairs reporter with The Hill, reports that the United States Postal Service (USPS) data appears to show that the organization failed to deliver mail ballots from voters nationwide.

The column on the left “represents inbound ballots, which are ballots sent by voters to elections offices,” he said on Twitter.

🚨BREAKING: New USPS data appears to show a failure to deliver mail ballots from voters across the country on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will hold a noon hearing over USPS' non-compliance with his order yesterday to rush deliver all remaining mail ballots pic.twitter.com/Zc8J5PEmPf — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 4, 2020

Advertisements

USPS says there are about 300,000 ballots “that lacked a delivery scan.”

As of this week, USPS said there were some 300,000 ballots that lacked a delivery scan (USPS Data, 11/2) pic.twitter.com/RCXm9cOGGz — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 4, 2020

Kruzel points out that many states had set Election Day as the cutoff for mail-in ballots. Ballots not delivered by the time polls closed last night will be tossed out.

The data does not “reflect litigation that changed mail ballot due dates” per the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Dozens of states had Election Day cutoffs for mail ballot arrival, meaning ballots that were not delivered by close of polls last night will be rejected (Note: Data below, via @NCSLorg, may not reflect litigation that changed mail ballot due dates) pic.twitter.com/Manmi9WnTW — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 4, 2020

Earlier this morning, President Donald Trump once again the process of mail-in voting, accusing “Mail-In ballot dumps” of being “devastating in their percentage and power of destruction.”

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Ballots are still being counted in several key states, particularly Michigan and Wisconsin, and largely account for Election Night delays.