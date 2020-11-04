Democrats Are Confident Biden Has The Votes To Win Pennsylvania By 70-100K

Advertisements

Democrats are expressing confidence as Trump files lawsuits that Biden has the votes to win Pennsylvania by 70,000-100,000.

The numbers:

Pennsylvania Democrats are very confident that the votes are there for Biden to prevail when every vote is counted. One Democrat said the margin could be about 100K, another one projects it closer to 70-80K. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 4, 2020

If Trump thought that he had the votes to win in Pennsylvania, he wouldn’t be filing lawsuits that are trying to toss out ballots and stop the vote count.

The way a campaign behaves toward an expected result is telling. The Biden campaign has expressed nothing but confidence that their candidate will win Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign has been screaming about fraud, filing lawsuits, and accusing Democrats of conspiring against the president.

The state’s Republican majority in the legislature is where the blame should be placed for the delayed count. State Republicans wanted to cause chaos and cast doubt on the mail-in ballots. At the time of publication, Trump’s lead has been steadily falling and now under 3 points and less than 200,000 votes.

Pennsylvania is going to be counting votes all through the night, so by late tonight or early tomorrow morning, Joe Biden could be leading Donald Trump as Pennsylvania could put the Democrat into the White House.

