Former GOP Chair: America Is Finally Freeing Itself Of The ‘Sickness’ Of Donald Trump

Advertisements

Former RNC chair Michael Steele said on Wednesday night that the time has finally come for the United States to move on from Donald Trump.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Steele compared Trump to a “little brat standing in the middle of the mall and refusing to move.”

He said that Trump is free to throw a tantrum as his presidency heads for the ash heap of history, but the American people don’t need to acknowledge it.

Advertisements

“We need to stop carrying Donald Trump’s baggage as a country,” Steele said. “We need to now begin to free ourselves of this sickness and begin to heal ourselves.”

Video:

“We need to stop carrying Donald Trump’s baggage as a country,” former GOP chair Michael Steele said, telling America it’s time to move on from this president. pic.twitter.com/fUYJ7IlZtr — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 4, 2020

Steele said:

I think as a nation and certainly for a President-elect Joe Biden, when that moment comes, you plan accordingly. If he doesn’t want to come to the inauguration, it will be a blemish, not on the United States, but on him. If he doesn’t want to participate in and cooperate in the transition, it will not be a blemish on the United States, but him. We need to stop carrying Donald Trump’s baggage as a country. We need to stop it. We need to now begin to free ourselves of this sickness and begin to heal ourselves and take the risk with someone like Joe Biden who is prepared to move us in a different direction. And if Donald Trump wants to be that stubborn little brat standing in the middle of the mall stamping his feet refusing to move, okay.

There is still work to be done

While this president looks to be headed for a humiliating defeat at the hands of Joe Biden, there is still so much work to do in a country where more than 68 million Americans voted for an incompetent, corrupt, and amoral man like Donald Trump.

That work will be even more difficult given Trump’s ongoing refusal to accept the results of the election. He is attempting to bring the country down with him, but it’s up to the American people to not let him do that.

It’s time to turn the page on Donald Trump and begin the work – together – of building a country and a political system that appeals to the best in us, not the worst.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter