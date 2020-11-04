Jim Acosta: Trump Campaign Sounds Like They’ve Already Given Up On Wisconsin Recount

Advertisements

The Trump campaign sounds like they have already given up on the Wisconsin recount according to reporting from CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday afternoon.

“The campaign sounds like they are already giving up on that option. Two Trump advisers tell us that (Wisconsin) recount will not likely to pan out for the President and not enough votes available in the recount process that would swing back to President Trump.”

Watch here:

Jim Acosta reports that the Trump campaign has given up on the Wisconsin recount. pic.twitter.com/EPNydeRgKh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

CNN’s Jim Acosta said:

What can the trump campaign do? They can launch legal challenges and they are trying to take Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court over its counting of mail-in ballots after election day. Talking about a lawsuit in Michigan to try to halt the balloting there because they say they don’t have sufficient access to observe the ballot counting process.

I talked to a couple of Trump campaign advisers about Wisconsin and the Trump campaign saying earlier today they would like to see a recount in Wisconsin. The campaign sounds like, Jake, they are already giving up on that option. Two Trump advisers tell us that recount will not likely to pan out for the President and not enough votes available in the recount process that would swing back to President Trump. It sounds like this map is shrinking for Donald Trump. He is running out of space on the map to somehow pull this out.

Acosta said the Trump advisers are pinning their hopes on Arizona, who referred to it as “the O.K. Corral” for the President in this election.

Several rust belt states have come home to Democrats and delivered for Joe Biden. The Trump campaign also faces the problem of legal inconsistency. Acosta pointed out on Twitter, “One problem for Trump campaign… it’s seeking to halt counting in some areas and encouraging counting in others, an inconsistency that would be noted by just about any judge hearing these cases… if they get to court.”

The path to victory is shrinking for President Trump, and this has driven him to falsely claim victory repeatedly in states he did not win and where the votes have not yet been fully counted.

All of the votes must be counted in order for our democracy to thrive, that is how we have always done it and it is how it will be done this time, no matter what Donald Trump proclaims on Twitter.