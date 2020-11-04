Trump Sits Silently In The White House As Biden Tells America, “We’re Going To Win This.”

Advertisements

Trump made no public comment on the election before Joe Biden expressed his confidence in victory and said Democrats are going to win.

Biden said to supporters in Delaware:

We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer. But, look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are. We believe one has suggested we’ve already won Arizona but we’re confident about Arizona. That’s a turnaround. We also just called it for Minnesota.

And we’re still in the game in Georgia, although that’s not what we expected. And we’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way, it’s going to take time to count the votes. We’re going to win Pennsylvania. Philly, Allegheny County, Scranton, and they’re really encouraged by the turnout and what they see. Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little longer. As I’ve said all along it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. But I’m optimistic about this outcome.

I’m grateful to the poll workers, to the volunteers, our canvas workers, everyone who participated in this process. And I’m grateful to all my supporters here in Delaware and all across the nation. Thank you, thank you, thank you. And folks, you heard be say it before. Every time I walk out of my grandpa’s house up in Scranton he’d yell, Joey, keep the faith. And my grandma would say Joey spread it. Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this. Thank you, thank you. Your patience is great.

Trump made an epic strategic blunder when he allowed Biden to get out ahead of him and basically declare himself the leader of the race who is heading for victory.

As Trump is sitting in the White House fuming at Fox News for calling Arizona, Joe Biden was asserting himself as the likely winner of the election.

Biden is making all the right moves, including as it turns out, not getting sucked into the fool’s gold for Democrats of Florida and Texas.

Joe Biden has kept his eye on flipping Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and so far he is on course to be the next President Of The United States.

