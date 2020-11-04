Biden Tells Trump We Will Not Be Bullied Or Surrender

Advertisements

Joe Biden had a clear and strong message for Donald Trump that the people of this country will not be bullied or surrender.

Video:

Biden tells Trump that we the people will not be bullied and we will not surrender. pic.twitter.com/ISl07TMVq7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

Biden said, “Now every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now and not ever. America has come too far, America’s fought too many battles, America’s endured too much to ever let that happen. We the people will not be silenced. We the people will not be bullied. We the people will not surrender. My friends, I’m confident we’ll emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America. And there will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

For the past four years, Trump has bullied our institutions, our government, our media, and our people, but Joe Biden has arrived to stand up to the bully. Biden is the defender of our democracy in this scenario, and he is not going to allow Trump to deny the will of the majority.

Joe Biden is doing something that no one has ever done to Trump. He is telling him no, and shutting him down.

