Opinion: Nation Appears on Track to Repudiate Trump, But Not Trumpism

The nation appears on track to repudiate Trump but not Trumpism, as evidenced by the number of Republicans who are holding on to their seats. Faced these last few weeks with the burgeoning reality that their candidate could lose the presidency, it seems Republicans have fallen in line to retain power within the Senate, which would, barring the results of a couple of valuable runoff elections in the state of Georgia come January, preserve the legitimacy of a hardline conservative court.

We have seen this in Iowa, where Joni Ernst held on to her seat, in South Carolina, where Lindsey Graham emerged victorious, and in Maine, where House Speaker Sara Gideon conceded to the incumbent Susan Collins. There is a distinct possibility that we will still remain with a split Congress. This final point is no doubt of much consequence to Trump, who my experience tells me would love to impart his legacy on American jurisprudence perhaps even more than he would like to retain the executive office.

Wisconsin has been called for Biden, and the Trump campaign has already demanded a recount. Just minutes ago, CNN called Michigan for Biden. The Trump campaign has also filed suit in Michigan demanding a halt to the vote count, claiming it was denied access to the opening of ballots. To halt the vote count would leave Trump trailing by a margin of 37,348 votes. The Biden campaign, by contrast, issued a message on Twitter 23 minutes ago: “Count every vote.”

These actions were expected and the results thus far are not a surprise. Trump’s path to victory is stifling. The question now becomes whether he can win the trio of Georgia, Arizona (safe in Biden’s camp for now, though the Trump campaign continues to hold out hope) and Pennsylvania. And it frightens him. As expected. Despite some significant losses for Democrats, the electoral math still holds.

It’s important to note that there was never going to be a landslide. It was always likely Biden would fall between 290 and 306 electoral college votes, barring a cataclysmic upset.

Republicans know that handicapping a President Biden could pay dividends for them come 2022 and 2024. Democrats, in the meantime, must alter their political strategy to meet these demands. And they’re no doubt making those assessments now. Trumpism is here to stay.