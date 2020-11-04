PA Governor Says He’ll Do “Everything In My Power” to Ensure State Has a Fair Election

Advertisements

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) says he’ll do “everything in my power” to ensure his state has an election that is free and fair.

“I will do everything within my power to ensure that the results are fair and that every vote is counted. Pennsylvania will have a fair election,” he said.

Wolf said he would work to ensure the election is “free of outside influences. We all will vigorously defend against any attempt to attack that vote in Pennsylvania.”

“We may not know the results even today,” he said.

Earlier today, Wolf said Pennsylvania’s elections had been the subject of “partisan attacks.”

“We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy,” he continued. “Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.”

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania are expected to favor Democrat Joe Biden. Eyes are on the Philadelphia metropolitan area, which observers fear would crumble due to low voter turnout during the state’s early voting period.