Trump Attacks Mail-In Ballots Once Again Amid Nail-Biting Race

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack mail-in votes, which are still being counted and account for delays in election night results.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” the president wrote.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Earlier, the president prematurely declared victory and threatened to take the election to the Supreme Court. His actions, though anticipated by journalists and politicos, nonetheless shocked the nation and dominated the news cycle overnight.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said from the White House. “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment.”

It is highly unlikely that even the Supreme Court would move to invalidate votes that have already been counted in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. It’s enough for Biden to win the race with an electoral majority of 271 votes barring an upset.