Fox News And Trump Are At Each Other’s Throats After Biden Win

The brewing civil war between Trump and Fox News exploded after Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden and refused to retract it.

Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair reported, “A civil war is raging between Fox News and Donald Trump over Fox’s controversial decision to be the first media outlet to call Arizona for Joe Biden just before 11:30 p.m. last night. According to a source, Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction. Murdoch refused, and the call stood. Trump and Murdoch have been at odds for months over election coverage.”

The conflict between Trump and Fox News has been bubbling and escalating for months. Trump has been grumbling about the coverage that he has been getting and complaining about Fox News polls since the general election campaign began.

With Trump about to become a one-term president, and the persistent rumors resuming that he will start his own network to challenge Fox, it is starting to look like the Arizona call on election night might have turned the conflict from a cold war to a full-blown civil war.

Trump’s going to lose this election, and after he does, it will only be a matter of time until he starts blaming Fox News for his defeat. Fox has already started the process of distancing itself from Trump, who is about to face the cold hard reality of being banished to one-term president political Siberia.

