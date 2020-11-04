Trump Stomps His Feet And Claims Democrats Are Stealing The Election

Advertisements

Joe Biden has several paths to victory, so Donald Trump demanded that all voting be stopped, which it has so that he can be declared the winner.

Trump claimed that Democrats are trying to steal the election while votes are still being counted:

Trump claims Democrats are trying to steal the election while the votes are still being counted and he is on track to lose. Trump claims that his victory was "called off." None of this is true. pic.twitter.com/jc4pH2gaUQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

Advertisements

Trump demanded that all voting be stopped:

Trump is declaring victory in states where the vote is still being counted. Trump accused Democrats of fraud and claims that he won the election, and announced that he is going to the Supreme Court to stop all voting. pic.twitter.com/rDKKKQlJ4c — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 4, 2020

Trump said, “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election. Now to ensure the integrity — for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

Trump doesn’t have the legal power or authority to stop voting. His words were meaningless. It was both a show for the people in the room at the White House and empty threats against democracy. Trump is on the cusp of losing, so he tried to call off the election before he faces defeat.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook