Trump Campaign Requests An Immediate Recount In Wisconsin

The Trump campaign admitted that they are losing Wisconsin by requesting an immediate recount even though they trail by more than 20,000 votes.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported:

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says they will request a recount immediately in Wisconsin. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2020

If Trump loses Wisconsin, he loses the election. There is no mathematical path for him to win the White House without Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Biden by virtue of flipping Arizona can win the presidency by only winning Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden doesn’t need Pennsylvania if he wins Wisconsin.

A recount is not going to produce more than 20,000 found votes for Donald Trump. It is a desperate move by a campaign that knows they have probably lost the state and grasping at any straw to contest the election.

