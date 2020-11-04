Wisconsin Elections Commission Director Says All The Votes Have Been Counted (Biden Is Leading)

Advertisements

Wisconsin Elections Commission Director Meagan Wolfe said all of the ballots had been counted in the state, which suggests Biden leads.

Wolfe said on NBC News, “All of the ballots have indeed been counted. We’re not seeing that there’s any counties that haven’t posted their results on their websites.”

This is not a call of the state for Joe Biden, but it is a step in that direction. The Elections Commission Director statement means that there is no more outstanding vote that could potentially go to Donald Trump.

The odds of Trump making up 20,000+ votes via recount or any other measure are close to zero.

It is looking more and more likely that Joe Biden is going to win Wisconsin.

The former vice president already won Arizona. He is poised to hold on to Nevada, and he leads in Michigan. Trump isn’t close enough in any of these states to win by a recount, so a picture is coming into focus of Biden being named president-elect without having to win Pennsylvania.

